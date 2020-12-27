Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Amidu, Rawlings plotted your downfall – Kennedy Agyapong to Mahama, NDC

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has cautioned the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be wary of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Mr Agyapong claimed without substantive evidence that Mr Amidu and the late former President Jerry John Rawlings worked tirelessly to block the Presidential Candidate of the NDC John Dramani Mahama from winning the 2020 elections in order to pave way for the Rawlings family to take control of the NDC.



He revealed that this whole agenda was aborted immediately after the demise of Mr Rawlings, a development that forced Mr Amidu to take a sharp U-turn to purport to be supporting the NDC by resigning as special prosecutor and also throwing allegations at the Akufo-Addo administration.



“Let us finish swearing in Akufo-Addo on January 7 and I will start stripping Martin Amidu naked especially on the plans he had against NDC,” Mr Agyapong said.



“NDC should be careful with Amidu because he planned with Rawlings to make sure that Mahama loses the election then he Amidu and Zanetor will take over the party,” he said on his television station Net 2.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.