General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: GNA

'Amewu will only go to heaven, not Parliament' - Asiedu Nketia

NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has described Mr John-Peter Amewu as a good man who has joined the wrong political party.



According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, the Energy Minister's good works can only land him a place in heaven but not the Parliament of Ghana.



“I know Amewu very well and he is from this town, but whatever good he has done as an individual can never change policies of the Akufo-Addo’s government. He will go to Heaven because of his good deeds. He will not go to Parliament.” he established



Addressing party members in Wli and Hohoe Zongo in the Hohoe Constituency, Mr Asiedu Nketiah thanked them for staying loyal to the party since 1992 till date.



He also urged them to vote for NDC's parliamentary candidate for the area.



“John Amewu is my friend so, don’t insult him. What we want is to convince him to come and join the NDC, his government believes in prosperity for few family and friends, so, even if you are in his government, you could be helped to become rich, but not same as helping your community to also become rich.”



He said changing political parties has never encouraged the development of communities in the country.



“I don’t think that changing political parties has ever helped any community in Ghana. You are better off staying with your party by voting for the Presidential and Parliamentary candidates in the elections. “You all know we have been under this government for close to four years or so, and you don’t need anybody to tell you how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) governs. You may have a very good person, who is your brother in NPP but he alone cannot change the NPP policies," he stated



The General Secretary also noted that the NDC will create conditions where residents in the community will be able to earn a living.



“NDC would create conditions to make the youth to be able to make their own living hence the party’s two major policies including; free technical and vocational education to empower the youth.”



He noted that the party would make sure that people who do not have the chance to go to school are empowered under the party’s free national apprenticeship programme.



“When we come to power, we will recruit at least 500,000 youth nationwide and also select master apprentices and craftsmen, register them and assign these recruits to them under various vocations, while government pays for their services.” Mr Nketaih added.





