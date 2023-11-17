Amewu to join Alan Kyerematen ticket as running mate?

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency John Peter Amewu is suspected of being supportive of Movement for Change’s Alan Kyerematen.



Peter Amewu, who presently holds the NPP’s lone seat in Volta Region and is said to be popular in the region, congratulated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on 5th November after the Party Primaries.



Before Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal, Mr. Amewu endorsed Alan Kyerematen publicly in the Volta Region.



He stated that Alan Kyeremateng was his mentor and. This occurred after the Minister for Railways Development was observed in Alan’s entourage at the funeral of Philip Basoah, the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu.



New reports emerging indicate the Hohoe MP may be under consideration as running mate for Alan Kyeremateng along with Former Madina Constituency Member of Parliament and former Minister in the Kufuor administration, Hon. Abubakar Sadique Boniface.



Mr. Amewu has reportedly begun indirect lobbying of Alan’s power brokers in the hopes of being considered for Running Mate should Alan win the NPP presidential election but Alan’s resignation put him in a difficult situation, sources say.



The NPP has warned that any member who joins Alan Kyerematen forfeits party membership.