General News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Amewu’s appointment proves Akufo-Addo has a vision for the Railway Ministry – Analyst

Minister-designate for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu

Political Analyst and Educationist, Dr. Isaac Brako has posited that the naming of John Peter Amewu as the Minister-designate for Railway Development is one of the biggest appointments in his (President’s) second term.



He indicated that President Akufo-Addo has big plans for the railway sector in the country and has given the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency the post because of his proven track record.



“The President has a vision for the railway ministry and that is why he has placed Amewu in that position. Amewu has done a lot of good work and the President wants to entrust the development of the rail sector to him because he is an achiever.



“Amewu has worked in so many portfolios and his excellence in those ones means he can do same for railway development”.



Dr. Isaac Brako made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



President Akufo-Addo yesterday, through his communication directorate submitted for prior approval the names of persons for appointment as Ministers in his new government.



John Peter Amewu, who was appointed Minister of Energy in President Akufo-Addo’s first term and worked judiciously with other stakeholders to solve the ‘dumsor’ crisis has been appointed to the position of Minister of Railway Development in the President’s second term.



On December 7, 2020, Amewu made history by becoming the first New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate to win a parliamentary election in Hohoe since 1992



