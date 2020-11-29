Health News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: GNA

Amewu, ECG support health facilities in Hohoe with PPE

John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy presenting the items to a health facility

John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of Hohoe Constituency and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), have donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to two health facilities in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region.



The beneficiary facilities; Hohoe Municipal Hospital and the Gbi-Kodzofe Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound received 400 pieces of coverall suits and 200 pieces of disposable shoe covers.



They also received 200 pieces of protective gowns, 50 boxes of protective goggles, 1,000 boxes of face shields, 160 boxes of surgical nose masks, 40 boxes of face masks, and 35 gallons of sanitizers.



The PC who was accompanied by Mr. Kwame Agyemang-Budu, Managing Director of ECG to make the presentations, said the gesture was to support the facilities to ensure they had enough PPE to enable them discharge their duties effectively.



He said he approached the ECG for assistance for the health facilities since it was necessary to assist them with the items donated in the Constituency.



Mr. Amewu, who donated a motorbike to the Gbi-Kodzofe facility, noted that the road from Hohoe to the Gbi-Kodzofe CHPS compound had been awarded to a contractor and will be completed soon.



He expressed gratitude to the Company and urged other institutions to emulate the kind gesture by ECG to help the country win the fight against COVID-19.



Mr. Agyemang-Budu indicated that the Company would continue to support and equip health facilities to ensure that the health workers were safe while commending frontline officers for exceptional professionalism exhibited in handling the Covid-19 pandemic while urging them to use the PPE.



He said the PC had made immense contributions to the energy sector and the strides ECG had made under the leadership of Mr. Amewu adding that the country had enjoyed a stable power supply and improved voltage profile with Mr. Amewu at the helm of affairs in the energy sector.



The Director said the government had cleared all arrears owed ECG as well as supported the Company with over 100 million US dollars to undertake massive system improvement projects.



“These interventions by the government will help the company to provide quality, reliable, and safe electricity services to support the economic growth and development of Ghana.”



He said the government's provision of relief packages for the ECG customers by absorbing the bills of all lifeline customers and paying half of the bills of non-lifeline customers during the difficult times of the pandemic was commendable.



Dr. Pius Mensah, the Medical Superintendent of Hohoe Municipal Hospital, who received the items expressed gratitude to Mr. Amewu and the ECG for the kind gesture adding that the items would be used for their intended purpose to fight and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

