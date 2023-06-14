Amenfiman SHS enters 2023 NSMQ Nationals for the first time

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: Odeneho Stevenson, Contributor

Amenfiman Senior High School (AMENSS) located in the Wassa Amenfi East District has qualified for the first time to participate in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition for the year 2023.



The school, represented by Ebenezer Tetteh, Paul Ayehu, and Raymond Amoaful emerged winners at the NSMQ regional qualifiers competition held on 7th June 2023 with an aggregate of 30 points after beating Tarkwa SHS, Axim Girls’ SHS, and Nsein SHS all with an aggregate of 22 points, 16 points, and 13 points respectively.



After several years of diligent practice, study, and competition with other schools, AMENSS is confident of performing better with the desire to honorably and proudly represent their school and the Western Region in the upcoming National Championship.



Amenfiman Senior High School was established in 1976 through the drive and exertion of the good people of Wassa Amenfi. AMENSS which was formally opened with 38 students can now boast of having more than 1300 student population.



Amenfiman S.H.S which has been categorized as a “B” school by the Ghana Education Service is aimed at providing quality teaching based on sound academic and moral principles delivered by well-qualified and motivated graduate teachers backed by an efficient non-teaching staff.



With the motto “WISDOM DWELLS WITH PRUDENCE’, AMENSS has been recognized as one of the best Senior High Schools in the Western Region because it has maintained its respectable performance, notably in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Isaac Mickson in an interview expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the success chalked and encouraged the contestants to work harder in winning the competition at the National level.



Mr. Isaac Mickson, therefore, appealed to old students of the school to assist them in acquiring the requisite academic materials for the school’s quiz club.