General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Amenfi West Municipal donates PPE to Asankragwa market women and drivers

Free donation of PPE's File photo

The Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to market women and drivers at Asankragwa to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items, mainly reusable locally made nose masks were distributed to commercial drivers and market women in the Municipality as part of the Assembly’s determination to limit the spread of the virus, which was increasing at an alarming rate in the Region.



Making the presentation, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Amenfi West Municipal Assembly, Mr Goerge Agyiri, appealed to the market women and drivers to abide by the safety protocols by wearing the nose masks to help reduce the spread of the disease.



He noted that the prescribed safety protocols such as the washing of hands with soap under running water, rubbing alcohol-based sanitizer on the hands, keeping to physical distance, wearing of nose masks, avoiding crowded places and above all staying home were the surest ways to fight the disease.



The Asankragwa Market Queen, Maame Tawiah who spoke on behalf of the market women, thanked the Assembly for the kind gesture and promised that the market women would use the nose masks and the hand sanitizers well.



She, therefore, urged her colleagues to do well to observe the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols and all the measures put in place by the Assembly to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading further.



