General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Amend unnatural carnal law to criminalize LGBTQ+ in Ghana – Former lawmaker to parliament

File Photo: Parliament of Ghana

The immediate past chairman for Parliamentary select Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs Ben Abdallah Banda has appealed to the 8th parliament to as quickly as possible revise Unnatural Carnal Knowledge Act to ban and criminalize Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) in Ghana.



Ben Abdallah is livid at how LGBTQI is gradually gaining grounds and the fact that their membership is suddenly increasing in Ghana whilst the 1992 constitution frowns on the act.



The former legislature for Offinso South in the Ashanti region speaking in a phone interview on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Thursday February 25 stressed that it abhorring hearing people defending LGBTQI as people’s fundamental human right.



He however reiterated that LGBTQI could be a traditional human right in the Western world but could not be accepted in Ghana because the Ghanaian religion, tradition and cultural values does not support or approve of the act.

The former lawmaker told the host Kwame Tutu that it is high time Parliament of Ghana would deem it right to amend the Unnatural Carnal Knowledge act to sternly outlaw LGBTQI in Ghana instead of allowing some key members of the society to clandestinely endorse the immoral act in the country.



He has vowed fervidly to rise and speak against LGBT on any day and thus indicated that he is ready to partner civil society groups to petition parliament in enjoining the legislatures to revise the law to bite hard on LGBTQI perpetrators in Ghana.



“LGBT is bad and am against first of all on my religious grounds as a Muslim, am against LGBTQI from the law that prevails in Ghana, am against it on the basis of morality and I am against it in all forms”.



"And I am ready any day to associate with any coalition or group of people to draft a bill to parliament to enjoin them amend the law to prohibit LGBT in Ghana," he added.



Ben Abdallah thus called on the general public to rise in one strong voice in kicking against LGBTQI and demand immediate law to be enacted to stop any form of LGBT.