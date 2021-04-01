Amend Article 293 of 1992 Constitution for govt’s appointees to face prosecution – Lawyer

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Constitutional Lawyer Justice Abdullai is calling for an amendment of article 293 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution in a bid for the government’s appointees to face prosecution.



Article 293 (3) stipulates that “No proceedings shall lie against the Government by virtue of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of this article in respect of an act or omission of an employee or agent of the Government unless the act or omission would, apart from this article, have given rise to a cause of action in tort against that employee or his estate.”



In an interview on Univers news analysis show, 'Behind the Headlines', he urged ruling governments not to relent in prosecuting appointees accused of engaging in acts of corruption.



“Members of the existing government who have been alleged to be involved in corrupt dealings should be put through the same test. The former government went through, nobody will question the genuineness of the exercise of prosecuting others. So everyone will be watchful and aware that once you do something wrong the law will come after you,” he stated



Further speaking he appealed to the government to support both private and state-owned institutions with a focus on curbing corruption in the country.



“Our political parties, our government needs to build confidence and support participation investigative bodies or institutions tackling corruption. It is the only way to protect the public interest and advance the development of this country. Let us not forget we lose soo much as a result of corruption in this country,” he added.