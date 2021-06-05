Ambulance loading cement: Professor Zakaria must be investigated, mechanic arrested – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has called for the prosecution of the person who used the ambulance to cart bags of cement at Bunduburam in Kasoa.



He has also appealed for the dismissal of the staff of the National Ambulance Service whose duty it was to monitor the ambulance which sent to a mechanic shop for repairs.



According to him, the person in the first place failed at his job of ensuring that the ambulance was in good shape and wondered why it had to take almost a year for repair works to be done on the emergency vehicle.



Agyapong made a case for the investigation of the Director-General of the National Ambulance Service, Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria.



“If the gearbox is not working, how long does it take to fix it. The person who sent the ambulance to the mechanic shop should be fired. The professor too must be investigated and fired. For someone to use an ambulance to cart cement, we must arrest him.



“Before my trip outside I had an experience where a woman called the ambulance they said she would be charged GHC300. The driver took the money and when they got to 37 Military Hospital too he charged them before leaving the ambulance stretcher. You want Akufo-Addo to fix this? Fix your attitude," Kennedy Agyapong stated



A shocking video of an ambulance loading bags of cement made its way to the media last week, triggering conversations about the tracking of this important media equipment.



The National Ambulance Service in a press release detailed the circumstances that led to the viral video.



“The vehicle with registration number GV-537-20, was one of the Ambulances awaiting the fixing of minor faults by the supplier before being received and integrated into the National Ambulance Service fleet.



“The said suppliers had caused the Ambulance to be sent to its garage to address a minor fault. The National Ambulance Service had earlier declined to take custody of the vehicle because of the said fault,” portions of the press statement read.



“The Ambulance is still in the custody of Service Ghana Autogroup Ltd and therefore not being used by the paramedics of the National Ambulance Service. It is thus not part of the National Ambulance Service fleet,” it concluded.



