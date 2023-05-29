Ambulance found in Dubai not for sale, part of new consignment being bought by govt - Ambulance Service

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

The Ghana National Ambulance Service (GNAS) has denied allegations that some of its vehicles are being sold in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a video of one of its vehicles in the country went viral.



According to the service, the GNAS-branded vehicle, which was captured in the video, is part of 26 new vehicles being procured by the government through a World Bank facility.



In a statement issued on Monday, May 29, 2023, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the GNAS added that the video was shot at the company manufacturing the vehicles.



"The ambulance in question is one of the 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by the Government, through the Ministry of Health and being funded by the World Bank.



“The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company, which is manufacturing the ambulances. It is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale,” parts of the statement said.



“The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped into Ghana,” the GNAS added.



Read the full statement below:



FALSE CLAIM OF TOYOTA HIACE AMBULANCE BELONGING TO THE GOVERNMENT OF GHANA ON SALE IN DUBAI

29th May, 2023.



It has come to the attention of the National Ambulance Service, a viral video circulating on social media, of an ambulance in Dubai belonging to the Government of Ghana, which is purported to being sold in that country.



We wish to state that;



1. The ambulance in question is one of the 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by the Government, through the Ministry of Health and being funded by the World Bank.



2. The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company, which is manufacturing the ambulances.



3. It is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale.



4. The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped into Ghana.



5. We therefore entreat the general public to disregard the video in circulation and commentary made by the person who made the video.



Thank you.

SIGNED

MR. SIMMONS YUSSIF KEWURA DEPUTY DIRECTOR, PUBLIC RELATIONS



