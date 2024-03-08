Ambulance case: AG to discontinue charges against former MoH Chief Director

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Attorney General has told the High Court in Accra that he intends to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue charges against Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health.



Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment, is the second accused person in the trial involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister for Finance and Richard Dzakpa, a businessman.



They are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the State to the tune of over €2.37 million following the purchase of ambulances.



Dr Forson was granted a self-recognizance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.



He is also facing an additional charge of “intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140)”.



Dr Anemana was also granted a bail of one million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom was a public servant not below the rank of a director.



Dzakpa was granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.



Richard Gymbiby, a Principal State Attorney, who was led by Godfred Dame, made the intention known to the Court after the wife of Dr Anemana joined proceedings from India, where the husband was receiving treatment to update parties.



She told the Court that the husband was at the theatre.



“He cannot walk and see currently,” she added.



Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe, the Court of Appeal judge, sitting as an additional High Court judge, adjourned the case to enable Dzakpa (A3) to open his defence.



Thomas Obeng, Counsel for A3, told the Court that they intended to call one witness together with the accused person, who would give his evidence orally.



The case has been adjourned to March 12, 2024, for continuation.