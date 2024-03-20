Ambulance case: 3rd Accused fires lawyer as court orders him to open defence

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Businessman Richard Dzakpa who is standing trial together with former Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has sacked his lawyer.



Mr Jakpa, the 3rd accused person who is expected to open his defence to charges confirmed to the High Court in Accra that he has fired his lawyer.



Thomas Auburn, has been the lawyer for Mr Dzakpa until Tuesday and was present in court.



Moments after the case was called before Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, Thomas Aubynn said his client had informed him that he no longer required his services.



The court, after receiving confirmation from the 3rd accused, discharged the lawyer from the case.



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah who was in court, reported that, the court directed him to mount the witness box and open his defence.