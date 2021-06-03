Ambulance carting cement: We’re to blame not NAS - Service Ghana Autogroup Ltd

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Service Ghana Autogroup Limited has apologized for using an ambulance it was servicing to cart cement.



According to Service Ghana Autogroup, it was during an alleged test drive from Mamprobi to Kasoa after repair works were completed that the driver committed what it calls the dastardly act.



A press statement issued by the group and signed by the Managing Director, Dr. Christian Siaw-Missah said:” Ghana National Ambulance Service is not to blame but rather Service Ghana Autogroup Limited.”



The statement further said it has since involved the police and investigations are ongoing.



Earlier the National Ambulance Service disclosed that its preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the ambulance carrying cement in the viral video was not part of the fleet in use by the Ambulance Service.



It said the incident happened around March 26, 2021 whiles the vehicle was in the custody with the suppliers, Service Ghana Autogroup Ltd.



The NAS in its statement sighted by Kasapafmonline.com explained that the “said vehicle with registration number GV-537-20, was one of the Ambulances awaiting the fixing of minor faults by the supplier before being received and integrated into the National Ambulance Service fleet.”



Meanwhile, Service Ghana Autogroup Limited says it’s taking the necessary step to avert any such occurrences in the future.



