Ambulance Services in Ahafo, Bono regions record more emergencies in 2022

Health News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: GNA

The National Ambulance Services (NAS) in the Ahafo and Bono regions attended 2,017 emergency cases in 2022 as against the 2,568 cases recorded in 2021, statistics have revealed.



The cases comprise 1,251 medical, 455 trauma, 68 neonatal, and 180 obstetrics and gynecology, and 63 X-rays.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Prince Amoako Ayim, the Principal Advance Emergency Medical Technician (PAEMT) and the Ahafo Regional Head of the NAS said the 2022 figure comprises 967 males and 1,054 females.



In 2021, the cases attended to were made up of 1,585 medical, 612 obstetrics and gynecology as well as 254 others including scans, X-rays, and 64 cases of COVID-19.



Giving a breakdown, Mr Ayim said the Ahafo Region recorded 664 cases among 359 males and 309 females, saying the cases included 430 medical, 159 trauma, 46 maternal, 22 obstetrics and gynecology and seven X-rays.



He said 94 of the cases were reported among children below ages one, while 63 of the cases were recorded among children between one and 14 years, 300 of the cases among people between 15 to 44 years, 104 of the cases among people between 45 and 59 years, and 103 cases among people above 60 years.



In another interview, Mr Eric Mills, the PAEMT and the Deputy Bono Regional Head of the NAS said the region recorded 1,353 cases among 608 males and 745 females, with 821 accounting for medical cases, 296 trauma, 22 neonatal, 158 obstetrics and gynecology and 56 scans and X-rays.



He said 117 of the cases were among children below one year, while those between one and 14 years were 109 cases, as well as 613 cases among 15 to 44 years, 234 cases among 45 to 59 years 234, and 280 cases among people of 60 years and above.