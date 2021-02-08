General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Ambulance Service to get security protection amid robbery attacks - CEO

Chief Executive of the National Ambulance Service says it will make a request for security protection of its staff while on duty.



This comes after armed men in an attempt to rob an ambulance transporting a pregnant woman, shot and killed the driver of the vehicle.



The late Abraham Tetteh Homeku was shot six times on the dawn of Thursday, February 11, 2021 while transporting a pregnant woman in labor from Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital.



Homeku was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital shortly after the incident but died on Saturday, February 6, 2021.



Chief Executive of the Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Zakaria recounting the unfortunate event said his outfit will now look to providing security protection for its EMT staff for specific areas.



“The EMT officer, Rachel Owusu, deserves commendation and a reward for keeping her head and helping the pregnant woman deliver despite the trauma from the robbery attack and currently a psychiatrist is helping her deal with the trauma,” he told Citi FM in a Monday, February 8 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Zakaria further revealed that the armed men did not only rob the ambulance but also sexually assaulted [Rachel Owusu], the female paramedic who onboard the vehicle.