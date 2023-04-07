Ambulance Service CEO receives NExA Most Outstanding Public CEO of the Year Award

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Ambulance Service, Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Public Sector CEO of the year at the 5th edition of the most prestigious Northern Excellence Awards (NExA).



He has been honored for his outstanding achievements in working assiduously to improve on the fortunes of the Ambulance Service in Ghana.



Prof. Zakaria’s contribution towards the establishment of more ambulance stations and the provision of EMS vans across all the 16 regions of Ghana was also duly acknowledged by the organizers of NExA.



Presenting his award to him in Accra on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Director of Communications at Celebrities Charity Development Foundation, organizers of NExA, Mr. Abubakari Sadiq Sulemana said the National Ambulance Service CEO’s leadership of service in Ghana’s health sector over the past decade is unmatched.



He added, “we also duly recognize your numerous social contributions in the establishment of the only Paramedic Training School, for the training of Emergency Medical Technicians in the whole of West Africa”.



A portion of the citation presented to Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria reads “Your Service to Humanity is very much appreciated. You are undoubtedly an experienced CEO with excellent managerial skills and a shiny role model in the health service sector across Ghana and Africa at large. Northern Ghana is super proud of your achievements and impact”.



On his part, CEO of National Ambulance Service expressed appreciation to the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation for recognizing his efforts towards humanity saying he is overwhelmed with the honor done him. He said such recognitions ginger’s him on since people from afar recognizes his hard work.



He commended the organizers for such an initiative and admonished them to continue to support humanity.



NExA is a special initiative put together by the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation in-collaboration with MyNorthToday.com and partners to annually recognize and honor distinguish personalities who are positively contributing to the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana and beyond.