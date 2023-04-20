Ambulance Case: Ato Forson to call nine witnesses

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, says he will be calling nine witnesses to testify for the defence in his trial over the purchase of some ambulances.



Dr. Forson, who was a former deputy Finance Minister, and two others, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Dr Sylvester Anemana and a Businessman, Richard Jakpa, have been accused of causing financial loss to the state to the tune of 2.7 million Euro, in the deal to purchase ambulances between 2014 and 2016.



The Accra High Court on the last adjourned date, ordered the Minority Leader and the two other accused persons, to open their defence, after establishing a prima facie case against them. They filed submissions of no case after the prosecution closed its case, having called five witnesses.



Lawyer for the Minority Leader, Dr. Bassit Aziz Bamba, informed the court that they have filed two applications. The first is for leave to file witness statements and the second one is an application for disclosures by the Attorney-General.



He also told the court that the defence could not have a conference with some of the witnesses, because they are outside the country. Dr. Anemana, said he will be calling six witnesses, while Mr. Jakpa, mentioned five.



The presiding Judge, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, ordered the prosecution to file all disclosures by April 21, 2023. She also directed the defence to file their witness statements and exhibits on or before May 4, 2023 and adjourned to May 9, 2023 for Сase Management Conference.