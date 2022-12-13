Ambrose Dery visits cop shot during operation to arrest Caprice robbers

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery on Monday, 12th December visited the Police officer who was shot yesterday in a shoot-out between the Police and some of the Caprice armed robbers.



The officer who is currently receiving medical attention at the Police Hospital was shot in the thigh by the armed robbers during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.



The Minister’s visit was to assess the condition of the officer and also wish him well, Police said in a statement on Monday.



The Interior Minister took the opportunity to thank the Police for their invaluable services to the country and assured them of his Ministry’s commitment to support the police in the fight against crime.



Accompanying the Minister were the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP/George Mensah, COP /Paul Manly Awini, COP/ Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and some other senior officers.