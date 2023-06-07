Ambrose Dery reviews curfew hours at Saboba

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The curfew hours for the people of Saboba in the Northern Region, and its environs, have been reviewed.



This was announced by the Minister for The Interior, Ambrose Dery, a report by 3news.com has said.



Effective Wednesday, June 7, 2023, he said, the new curfew hours for the township and its environs will be from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM each day.



The report added that the government continues to urge all leaders, including chiefs, elders and opinion leaders, as well as the youth, to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.



Ambrose Dery also urged them to employ the use of non-violent means in channeling their energies so as to promote the needed peace in the area.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the report added.



AE/WA