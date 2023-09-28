Ambassador Nancy Sam honoured at Africa Events Awards

Regional News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Gilbert Sparks, Contributor

Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam, President of Women in Tourism Ghana, has been honoured with a special honorary award at the 5th edition of the Africa Event Awards.



The honour was bestowed on Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam on September 22, 2023, at an event held at the residence of South Africa's High Commissioner in recognition of her outstanding contributions to promoting tourism and her unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation.



Reading from the citation on the award, quotes, "Your dedication to promoting and enhancing the tourism industry in Africa has not only showcased the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the continent but has also played a significant role in driving economic growth and fostering international relations".



"Your innovative approaches, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard for the tourism sector. Your passion for creating memorable experiences for travellers and your ability to highlight the unique offerings of Africa have truly made a lasting impact".



"We believe that your accomplishments deserve the highest acclaim, and it is with great honour that we present you with this Special Honouring. This recognition is a token of our appreciation for your invaluable contributions to the tourism industry and the continent as a whole".



Formerly known as the Ghana Event Awards, the Africa Events Awards was established in 2016 to recognise the exceptional efforts made by African event managers and organisers in curating impactful and memorable event experiences across the continent as well as bring together industry professionals, stakeholders including planners, hosts, promoters, and suppliers to gain well-deserved recognition.



The awards ceremony which was organised by Event Guide Africa in partnership with the South African High Commission brought together emerging and established entertainers, industry players, and influencers who have contributed immensely to the growth of Africa’s event industry.



Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam, the former President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) whose career spans over three decades, received the coveted Africa Events Award for her outstanding contributions to tourism promotion and her tireless efforts in highlighting the beauty and cultural richness of Ghana and Africa.



She is the Vice President of the Economic Community for the West African States (ECOWAS) Tourism Private Sector Confederation COPITUR- ECOWAS. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Staple Travel and Tours, one of the leading companies located in Accra, and the past President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), a position she has held for two terms,



Ambassador Nancy Sam, who is also, The Tourism Ambassador for Miami Dade County USA, received the award. (building the bridge between Diasporans in Miami to Ghana and West Africa.)



She expressed gratitude to the organizers of the awards for recognising “her modest contributions” and dedicated the award to the countless women who have in diverse ways contributed significantly towards the development of the tourism sector.



"I am truly honoured by this award which I dedicate to all women working in the tourism industry", she said.



Kelvin Kenneth, the CEO of the Africa Event Awards, emphasised the significance of the year’s event adding that this year’s selection highlights the remarkable talent and unwavering effort of event planners, coordinators, and organizers hailing from across the continent,



He noted that despite the hurdles faced by the industry, Amb. Nancy Sam's commitment to excellence shines brightly.



The winner in each category was determined by public votes, through a voting portal.



The Africa Events Awards Gala showcased the glitz and glamour of the events industry and the profound impact of individuals like Ambassador Nancy Sam who are committed to making a difference on the global stage.