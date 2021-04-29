Amansie miners warn recalcitrants, vow to betray anyone who goes contrary to mining directives

Regional News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Amansie West small scale mining association have vowed to expose any recalcitrant who goes contrary to President Akufo-Addo's new directives on mining activities in Ghana.



The miners in an interview advised every their colleagues, especially those within the Amansie West district to abide by the new directives.



A new directive from the lands and natural resource minister, Abu Jinapor, cautioned miners to desist from illegal activities. It also provides that every miner desists from mining in the forest, destroying water bodies and also make sure that a total reclamation of land is made.



It's by these orders the Amansie West miners have pledged to ensure that all rules are obeyed.



They said this during a meeting held at Manso Moseaso to deliberate on important issues concerning how they can ensure success in their activities.



Convener for the group, Daniel Kwaku Mensah a.k.a DKM, speaking to the media revealed that the association is very serious about the new measures, hence the call for that meeting.



He explained the main reason behind the meeting by mentioning that it's onus on them as mining leadership to make sure they don't do things contrary to the president's directives so that their works may not be affected.



The honourable member finally mentioned some challenges faced by the association by indicating that there are some fake people who come around to arrest and correct monies from innocent miners under the pretext of being sent by the government.



Alhaji Osman Musa, Ashanti regional council of elders' chairman speaking to the media said the association was going to collaborate with the government to make sure success of the new directive is achieved.



He finally warned recalcitrants to leave the forest or face the wrath of the association. "We can't tolerate your evil activity that will affect our decent works," he said.



Lastly, Otumfour Mmentiahene Nana Tweneboah Kodua who adds as the Patron of the association speaking on behalf of the chiefs said they were going to make sure lands given to small scale miners was going to be an approved one.



He However advised all miners to obey the simple rules.



"We as chiefs are going to make sure no one works on any illegal land," he said.