Amansie West district GNASSM inaugurates new taskforce, inducts executives to steer the association's activities

Regional News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Amansie west district branch of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has inducted new set of executives to man the affairs of the association and activities in the area.



The colourful short ceremony which took place at Antoakrom in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti region was graced by both regional and national executives of the association.



Apart from the new executives inducted, the association also inaugurated taskforce to monitor the activities of all miners within the district.



While the taskforce are expected to make sure all illegal miners and illegal activities are prevented to ensure sanity in the work, the new executives are expected to manage the affairs of the association in the district to see its welfare.



The taskforce, apart from the above responsibility are also expected to ensure that water bodies are not polluted by the activities of miners.



The new set of officers inducted include Mr. Joseph Mensah as Chairman, Stephen Kwame Yeboah - vice chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Mensah as secretary, Edward Osei as organiser, Hannah Mensah as women's organiser, Samuel Osei- treasurer, Andrews Appiah - financial secretary, Kwaku Mensah- welfare, David Osei - deputy organiser, Ezekiel Boadu as operations manager, Isaac Tweneboah as patron, Kwadwo Afranie - executive member, Akwasi Heneh as executive member, Wofa Yaw Boateng - executive member etc.



Some of the newly inaugurated taskforce also included Kodua Francis, Asiedu Philip, Salifu Kamal, Richmond Kwadwo Poku, Kwaku Mensah etc.



Advising the the new executives and the newly inaugurated taskforce, national patron of the GNASSM and CEO of Benfico Group of Companies, Benjamin Owusu Achiaw said the new taskforce and executives owed it a great duty to make sure the name GNASSM sound positive in the ears of all people.



According to him there was the need for the executive to get united so that the association will move forward and stand exceptional.



He also admonished the new taskforce to make sure they do not compromise on the jobs, but make sure perpetrators who disobey the rules of the game are brought to book. He said when that is done, it will help retain respect for the association while the power invested in the taskforce will reign forever.



On his part, the Ashanti chapter chairman of the association, Frank Osei also known as Denaro said members cannot afford to lose the glory of GNASSM since that is the only job they owed.



Urging members to appreciate what GNASSM has done for them he said it was very urgent for them to protect the image of the work. He also entreated them to get united without sabotaging anyone.



According to him, working as a small scale miner is something people should be mind of, but he said, that can only be done when members get united to make sure illegalities are taking out.



Lastly, the new chairman for the Amansie West district GNASSM, Joseph Mensah said he and his men were going to continue with the good works started by the old administration which was led by Daniel Kwaku Mensah.



He said he was going to make sure unity becomes a hallmark for the Amansie West district to help the association move forward.



He however took the opportunity to advise members to make sure they do not engage in illegalities or go contrary to what the rules of the job require.



According to him recalcitrant people who intentionally go contrary to the mining rules will be made to face the law to serve as a deterrent to others.