AmaCares honored at Eminent Awards, celebrating its commitment to combat child sexual abuse

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AmaCares, a non-governmental organization dedicated to changing community perceptions of child sexual abuse, was recognized for its outstanding efforts at the prestigious Eminent Awards held on November 3, 2023, in Accra.



Organized by Chilky Media, the awards ceremony served as a platform to honor individuals and organizations making a significant impact on society.



AmaCares walked away with not one but two prestigious awards, underlining their relentless commitment to their mission. The organization received the coveted "NGO of the Year" award, and its founder, Benedicta Ama Batcho, was bestowed with the esteemed title of "Philanthropist of the Year."



AmaCares has been making a profound difference in the community through its dedicated work to raise awareness, funding, and prevention efforts related to child sexual abuse. Their multifaceted approach includes organizing workshops for schools and communities, providing donations to support survivors, and numerous other gestures that contribute to humanity.



Benedicta Ama Batcho, the visionary behind AmaCares, expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt post following the awards ceremony. She said, "Gratitude overflows for this remarkable journey! Thanks to all our sponsors, believers in our vision, and the inspiring individuals who've made it possible. This award is dedicated to survivors and fellow philanthropists. Together, we're making a difference!"



The recognition of AmaCares at the Eminent Awards is a testament to the organization's unwavering dedication to addressing the pressing issue of child sexual abuse. Their work has not only raised awareness but has also positively impacted the lives of many individuals, making them deserving recipients of these prestigious awards.



According to AmaCares and its founder, the team is committed to continuing its mission and making a lasting impact in the fight against child sexual abuse.







