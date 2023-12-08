AmaCares extends a helping hand to Mepe flood victims with essential aid and mental health support

Regional News of Friday, 8 December 2023

In the wake of the recent flooding caused by the release of water from the Akosombo Dam, AmaCares, a compassionate non-governmental organization, has undertaken a humanitarian mission to provide much-needed relief to the affected communities, particularly in the North and Central Tongu districts.



The North and Central Tongu districts, including areas such as Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome, and Ada, experienced significant inundation due to the rising water levels of the Volta River.



On the 25th of November, AmaCares, accompanied by a dedicated mental health practitioner and a nurse, arrived in Mepe to extend their support to those grappling with the aftermath of the devastating floods.



AmaCares did not just bring material aid; they also took the initiative to educate the community about child sexual abuse and its potential signs. The team engaged with the locals, discussing the importance of recognizing and addressing child sexual abuse, shedding light on the mental health repercussions that victims might endure.



The mental health practitioner, part of AmaCares' team, spoke eloquently about the psychological effects of sexual abuse and emphasized the importance of seeking professional help for those who may be affected. By addressing the sensitive issue openly, AmaCares aims to contribute to the healing process and break the stigma surrounding mental health discussions.



During their visit, AmaCares distributed ten sack bags filled with essential items, including used clothing, ladies' handbags, shoes, beans, Tom Brown, Gari, sugar, biscuits, and drinks. The gesture was a beacon of hope for the residents, offering not only physical relief but also a reminder that they are not alone in their struggles.



The residents expressed gratitude for the timely intervention by AmaCares. The aid provided not only addresses immediate needs but also showcases the power of collective compassion in rebuilding and strengthening communities in the face of adversity.















