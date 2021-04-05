Although I wasn’t paid as PRO for Education Ministry, NAPO’s encouragement spurred me on – Ekow Vincent

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Offei-Akoto Ayeh, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region Ekow Vincent Assafuah has opened up about his work at the Public Relations unit of the Ministry of Education.



According to him, he worked at the Ministry for four years in NPP’s first term without being handed an appointment letter by his employers, the Government of Ghana.



The young politician said he was encouraged to take up the role to support in communicating government’s flagship programme Free SHS and also on the gains made in the education sector by the then Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh.



He said although he was not assigned to a salary for the four years at the Ministry of Education, he was motivated by his boss’ encouragement and motivation on the need to put the party and experience building ahead of the monetary gains.



Ekow Vincent Assafuah acknowledged that it was sometimes tough for him but indicated that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s benevolence saw him through as he gave him some part of his salary.



“I worked with the Education Ministry for four years without taking salary for the work I did there. I must say that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh was literally sharing his salary with me for the four years I was with the Education Ministry. I was motivated to work for the country and the political party I belong to. I took my inspiration from the then Education Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.



He inspired me to work diligently for the country and the political party which we belong to. His encouragement was motivating enough and the experience built over time could not have been quantified,” he said in an interview.



Ekow Vincent Assafuah is now the Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and intends to inspire the youth of the need to sacrifice for bigger things in their lives.