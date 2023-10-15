Alpha Hour pastor pays GH¢12K towards rehab of drug addict who went viral

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastor Elvis Agyemang, convener of Alpha Hour, has donated GH¢12,000 towards seeking a rehabilitation program for an alleged drug addict who went viral on social media this week.



Identified as Prince, the dishevelled young man was said to be struggling with addiction with calls for support from civil society organizations in the rehabilitation ecosystem.



According to digital content creator, Nana Tea, the clergyman reached out to him after coming across the video he had shared.



He wrote on Facebook: "God bless Pastor Agyemang Elvis for donating 12,000gh as part of Prince’s Rehabilitation money.



"He was notified of the video and reached out to help the guy get back on his feet. He asked about the amount involved and I told him, it's 4,000gh a month and might last for about 6 months or more depending on the severity of his case. He then sent me 3 months part payment to my shockprize."



Also, KFC Ghana has offered the addict a full-time job when he comes out of rehab, so that he doesn’t get tempted to revert to his old ways, other reports have confirmed.



