Allowing trotros to operate at full capacity is wrong - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclose his disagreement with the directive to allow trotros in the country to operate at full capacity.



The outspoken lawmaker said such a directive can derail Ghana’s progress in the fight against COVID-19.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 14th Address to the nation on measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus gave clearance to transport opreators to operate at full capacity.



“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation, and the leadership of transport operators, government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses. The wearing of masks in vehicles and aircrafts, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remain mandatory”, the President said.



However speaking on Asempa FM, Kennedy Agyapong opined that the decision by the president was a wrong one.



He said: “As for me, the clearance they have given to transport operators to run full capacity, I’m against it and I think it’s not right and I’m afraid because I just recovered from it.”



“The guy who comes to my place for cheques every day never moved a day without his face mask but what happened to him? He tested positive for the virus so it should show you that it’s dangerous,” he told Asempa FM.





