Source: Ghana Crusader

Allow the institutions to work – Prof Emmanuel Asante

Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the Peace Council of Ghana

Chairman of the Peace Council of Ghana Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, believes there can only be peace if politicians allow the various institutions established by the government to work.



According to the man of God, if the established institutions are allowed to do their work in accordance with the law then peace will prevail at the end of the day.



Rev. Emmanuel Asante believes the institutions are the for the people and the government and so not allowing them to operate will not give us the progress and growth we seek as a country.



“The institutions are there for the government. We are not going to get anywhere”. He stated.



The Peace Council is calling on all political parties to give the various institutions the opportunity to operate in a lawful framework, to ensure peace and stability ahead of the December polls.





