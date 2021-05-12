Allow #FixTheCountry protest or we boycott local businesses - Ras Mubarak

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament of Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has criticised the government's decision to stop #FixTheCountry campaigners from embarking on their demonstration.



He stated he will use social media to persuade Ghanaians to boycott businesses belonging to members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In his view, the #FixTheCountry campaigners have the right to demonstrate.



Speaking on Asaase radio's The Big Bulletin programme, the former lawmaker said, “I am sounding a word of caution that, if these things continue, there will be recriminations… their businesses would suffer...We will make sure we use social media to galvanise Ghanaians to boycott certain businesses so that you don’t have these cultures of silence being perpetuated.



“Let me sound a word of caution to organisations, businesses, media houses who are hounding out journalists for trying to hold the government to account that there will be recriminations. And one of the tools available to the ordinary Ghanaians is boycott…” he added.



Mubarak also condemned some government officials who accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of being behind the protest against the ruling government.



There's been a trend on microblogging site, Twitter with the hashtag, FixTheCountry.



The purpose of this #FixTheCountry is for the government to find solutions to unemployment, dilapidated health system, lack of potable drinking water, deplorable roads, power crisis, high cost of living among others.



These campaigners wanted to hit the streets and demonstrate on Sunday, May 9, 2021, but were stopped after the police secured a court injunction against them.