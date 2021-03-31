Allotey Jacobs ‘reveals’ Ofosu Ampofo's plan to contest Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs, who now identifies as a social commentator has alleged that the National Chairman of the NDC, Ofosu Ampofo is planning to contest John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 flagbearership race.



He further accused the Central Regional youth organizer, Eric Dadson, of being the campaign coordinator for the National chairman in the region.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “Their youth organizer is the campaign coordinator for Ofosu Ampofo’s central regional campaign for Ampofo 2024. And I had to expose them.



That is why some time ago, I said to John Mahama, ‘watch your back; the very people you are moving with are your enemies’”.



Bernard Allotey Jacobs earlier this month launched an attack at the party’s National Chairman, describing him as someone who behaves like a toddler. He hinted also that the Chairman was nurturing an ambition to become the flagbearer of the party.



Eric Dadson, on his part, has decided to clear the air on Allotey Jacob’s allegation.



In a phone interview with Don Prah on the same show, the Central Regional youth organizer said: “Who hasn’t Allotey Jacobs accused in this country? He accused Seth Terkper of being a Judas but he ended up becoming the bosom friend of Seth Terkper.



As a young man like me, I will not risk my political future by engaging in any such deals as he did. I work for the NDC. I serve the leader of the NDC at any point in time. In our current dispensation, the leader in the past election was John Mahama and I work for him. In this coming election, I have said it severally, unequivocally that the flagbearer of the NDC in 2024 should be John Dramani Mahama. I will not run away from this and I will not run away from my association with Chairman Ofosu Ampofo. He is my friend and will forever be my friend”.