Politics of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Allotey Jacobs fires back at NDC National Chairman

Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs has unleashed a scathing response to an earlier statement made by National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



Mr Ofosu Ampofo, during a radio interview, urged supporters of the party to ignore Alottey Jacobs and former Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho, who have both been suspended from the party.



“What I can tell our supporters is that let us ignore Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs and focus on our party.



“As we speak, they have all been suspended from the party.



“If you wish that we take further actions against them following their action we will listen. We will go and look at exactly what has to be done to ensure sanity.”



But his statement appears not to have sat well with the embattled former regional chairman.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s midday news, Mr Allotey Jacobs said: “Ofosu Ampofo behaves like a toddler, he thinks we don’t know that he is nurturing an ambition to become the flagbearer of the party.”



He insisted he has left the NDC and will never return.