Allies share points with Dreams FC

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: GNA

Inter Allies came down from a goal to pick a point from Dreams FC on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday.



Joseph Esso scored from the spot in the fifth minute of the game to take his season tally to 11 goals from 18 games.



This was after Agyenim Boateng was fouled in the box as he tried to meander his way into the goal area of Inter Allies.



Esso elected himself and planted the ball into the bottom corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.



Ten minutes later Richard Arthur fetched the equalizer for the visitors.



Chances were far and few in the game especially after the two first-half goals but the teams pushed for the winner in the second half but fluffed the chances that came their way.



Issah Ibrahim, Agyenim Boateng and Joseph Esso all came close but failed to convert. Inter Allies substitute Abdul Nasiru was put through by Richard Arthur inside 83 minutes but the forward blasted it wide.



Dreams FC have dropped out of the top four, now in the 5th spot with 27 points, while Inter Allies stay in the foot of the table with 13 points.