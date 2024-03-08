Alliance of Feminist CSOs list achievements of Naana Jane

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

The Alliance of Feminist CSOs (AFSCOs) has dedicated the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration to the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the alliance said that Prof Naana Jane deserves to be celebrated because her hard work and competencies made her the first female running mate of the two leading political parties in Ghana and she has once again been selected for the position.



The group added that the NDC running mate, a former minister for education, is a shining example that women can achieve anything they want if they put their minds to it and work hard.



“The Alliance of Feminist CSOs dedicates this day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Her nomination did not come to the Alliance as a surprise considering the level of competence exhibited in various public positions that she has served in the past.



“She has earned this enviable position as the first woman to be nominated by a major political party in Ghana. This she has earned on the back of hard work. Her accomplishment continues to inspire a lot of young women in this country and has further paved the way not only for herself but for unborn generations,” part of the statement issued on March 8, 2024, reads.



AFSCOs reiterated, “the conversation about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not about tokenism but a woman in her own right, an achiever and a pacesetter”.



It went on to list the achievements of Prof Naana Jane as follows:



1. Upgraded Colleges of Education into tertiary institutions;



2. Introduced the unprecedented Private BECE;



3. Conversed Polytechnics into Technical Universities;



4. Eliminated the obnoxious shift system in the public schools;



5. Introduced the progressively free SHS which targeted 458,700 poor & vulnerable students;



6. Introduced the Students’ Loan Plus to cater for students who gain admission but are financially handicapped in raising initial, time-bound. registration fees;



7. Supervised the completion of the University of Health & Allied Sciences in Ho;



8. Increased Student Loan beneficiaries from 13,833 in the 2012/2013 academic year to 24,951 in the 2015/2016 academic year;



9. Upward review of the Student Loan from Gh¢650 – Gh¢1,600 over two semesters to Gh¢1,000 – Gh¢2,000 for same period;



10. Increased capitation grant by 100% for 11,650 public basic schools in 75 deprived districts;



11. Spent some Gh¢61.3m on BECE subsidy for all registered candidates in private and public schools;



12. Abolished the quota system at the Colleges of Education which led to enrolment increasing from 9,000 to 15,400;



13. Reduced teacher absenteeism from 27% to 7%;



13. Ensured teacher's automatic posting without National Service and Licensure Examination;



14. Procured and distributed more than 150,000 tables & chairs to basic schools;



15. Supervised Ghana’s overall best-performing WASSCE nation award by WAEC for four consecutive years;



16. Upgraded 50 less endowed facilities in Senior High Schools and 75 under-performing Senior High Schools;



17. Improved quality in basic education resulting in Ghana’s all-time best BECE performance;



18. Distributed 787,485 free school uniforms to deprived districts across the country;



19. Supervised the distribution of over 40,000 free made in Ghana leather sandals for vulnerable students;20. Oversaw the distribution of bicycles, school bags, mathematical sets, solar lamps, calculators & textbooks to some 155,781 pupils to improve retention & transition rate;



21. Constructed 25 District Education Offices;



22. Constructed some 1,129 classroom blocks;



23. Oversaw the distribution of bicycles, school bags, mathematical sets, solar lamps, calculators & textbooks to some 155,781 pupils to improve retention & transition rate.



