Alleged thugs beat up masons, destroy ongoing wall fencing around Anokye Banmu at Kotwi

Regional News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Some heavily built body individuals who are alleged to be hired thugs have stormed Kotwi, a suburb of Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, to beat up some masons who were doing fencing around a royal cemetery in the area.



This was done after they had allegedly defied an order made by the Ashanti overlord Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to make the people fence the royal cemetery for protection.



According to some of these masons who spoke to this reporter, the fencing contract which was awarded to them by the family head of the area was forcibly put to a stop amid severe beatings by these unknown thugs who stormed the place.



"When they questioned us on whose authority were we doing the work, we told them it was the Abusuapanin but they started beating us, ordering us to stop. They also demolished the entire work we had done. This has not been the first time these macho men have stormed the place to stop us amid beatings.”



According to the workers, these macho- men who claimed to have been sent by the chief of Kotwi disclosed that no one had the authority to award a contract on the site except the chief.



Meanwhile, a further investigation has revealed that the royal cemetery (Anokye Banmu) which has been encroached on by people has also witnessed lots of filthy acts and destruction.



Aside from the encroachment, the reserved place for burying descendants of Okomfo Anokye and other royals has witnessed the dumping of refuse, defecations creating lots of unpleasant smells. Other activities include the operation of a milling machine, grounds for drinking spots, and mechanics creating incessant noise in the area.



Meanwhile, a visit to the Anokye Banmu by this reporter saw graves and tombstones of some royals with which some are believed to be the descendants of Okomfo Anokye and other royals from the Ashanti kingdom.



It is further revealed that Abusuapanin Kwabena Mensah who is the head of the Kotwi royal was mandated by the Asante overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to fence the Anokye Banmu to prevent it from further damage, thus after he had raised concern over its encroachment, destruction, and misuse.



Executive Director for Corruption Combat International, Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour who adds as the great-grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and an investigator for the Manhyia Palace, speaking on the matter during a media engagement pleaded with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to immediately deal with these perpetrators and anyone who may be found culpable in the matter.







The investigator further disclosed that his investigation had uncovered that the chief of Kotwi sent the 'macho- men' to put up that action.



According to him, the chief had on several occasions prevented people from working on the fence.



"I could not fathom why a whole chief who is supposed to be the lead in the protection of Asanteman property would rather stand against people who are protecting the property. I, therefore, took it upon myself, as the director of Corruption Combat International, to investigate the matter,” he said.



He further alleged that his investigation had uncovered that the Kotwi Chief is the one who hired the macho men to brutalize the masons and destroy the ongoing fencing.



"I, being the executive director for the Corruption Combat International owe it a duty to protect every property of Asanteman. When I investigated, I got to know that it was the Kotwi Chief who ordered the macho men to stop the work. I see it as arrogance. Who is he to totally disregard Otumfuo’s orders? I am therefore appealing to the Asantehene through his linguists, to as a matter of urgency take action against this barbaric act,” he added.



In a related development, Nana Sei Tutu who is a secretary to the chief of Kotwi has come out to refute the claim, indicating that the Abusuapanin had no authority to authorize such work to be done on Anokye Banmu as has been claimed.



According to him, Nana Kwabena Mensah is not even the Abusuapanin as has been claimed by the people.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the chief's secretary disclosed that neither the Abusuapanin nor the masons had the authority to fence Anokye Banmu. He has therefore entreated the general public to disregard all those claims.