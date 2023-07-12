Alleged plot to remove IGP: I’m disappointed in the interior minister - Adib Saani

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security analyst Adib Saani has slammed the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, for his response to a leakage tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



According to Adib, his initial assessment of the tape shows that it is more authentic than fake, and he can identify at least one of the voices in the tape whose name he withheld.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, on July 12, 2023, the security analyst said that the statements made on the tape are very serious, and should be taken more seriously by the minister for interior.



“What I heard on the tape is very disturbing. It has destabilising effects and it is incendiary in nature hence the need to look closely at it.



“And I'm particularly disappointed with the minister of interior who is seeking to bastardize it and just rubbish it. But the comment in the tape is serious and it could have ramifications on the peace and security of the country going into the country next year,” he said.



The security analyst further stated that the leaked tape should be taken more seriously because some stakeholders in the 2024 elections are already alleging foul play which is confirmed by statements made in it (the tape).



He advised that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government should as soon as possible commence an investigation into the matter.



“What I am calling for is an investigation into the matter to establish the authenticity of the tape; to establish the person behind those voices in the tape; to establish whether indeed there is some form of criminal culpability by anyone and the necessary actions would be taken. It is completely shocking that some are seeking to bastardise this,” he said.



He added that his checks that the Ghana Police Service show that no action is being taken on the leaked tape which is very worrying.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister dismissed claims that there are plots to dismiss the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



According to him, as far as he is concerned, George Dampare is doing a good job as the Inspector General of police hence the need for such speculations to be ignored.



His response comes after he was quizzed about the recent speculation that there is an attempt to reshuffle the IGP amidst leaked recordings exposing details of a plot by some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said; “We should Ignore it with the contempt that it deserves, there is no plot to remove anybody. I don’t know about any plot to remove anybody as far as I am concerned, he is doing a good job.”



BAI/OGB



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:











In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











