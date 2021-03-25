Alleged murderer, suicide suspect responding to treatment

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: GNA

Anthony Dordoye, 26, the alleged suspect in a murder and suicide case in the Ho Municipality that left his girlfriend dead and himself with alleged near fatal self-inflicted wounds, is responding to treatment.



Superintendent, Mr Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander briefing the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that the suspect has been stabilised after a three-and-a-half hour surgery by doctors on Tuesday at the Ho Teaching Hospital.



He said the suspect is said to be responding to treatment.



A crime scene management team from the Regional Police Headquarters on Tuesday found a female adult, Harriet Kafui Ahiati, 25, wearing a light green shirt and shorts with a deep cut in the throat, lay in supine position, in a pool of blood, when the Police visited the scene of the crime at the freedom Hotel area, in Ho.



He said the team were responding to a complaint by one Innocent Dordoye, the elder brother of the suspect and Linda Gbologa, mother of the deceased, to the Ho Central Police Station at about 0400 hours on Tuesday, about the incident.



That, at about 2240 hours on Monday confusion broke between the love birds due to an infidelity issue.



He said the suspect also had a cut in his throat, and abdomen with his intestines gushing out.



The Commander said the Police rushed the suspect to the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical treatment and the body of the deceased was also removed and deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for preservation and autopsy.



He said the team saw a blood stained rope tied to the ceiling fans in the bedroom, indicating the suspect had attempted suicide.



Supt Danso said a sharp kitchen knife was recovered from the scene of the crime.



He said Police could not elicit sufficient information from the suspect due to his condition but alleged that the girlfriend had been cheating on him.



Mr Christian Besah Tsotorvor, a son of the landlord of the deceased’s mother, told the GNA that a misunderstanding ensued between Harriet and the boyfriend, at about 2200 hours on Monday.



He said shortly after midnight on Tuesday, they heard some noises in the house, which they followed and saw some women in the house, looking for the apartment of the deceased’s mother.



Mr Tsotorvor said when the women entered the room after breaking the door, they found deceased lying down in a pool of blood, with a deep cut in her throat.



“We saw a cut on the rib and on the throat of the boyfriend, and so we suspect that he wanted to commit suicide after killing the lady”, he said.



Mr Tsotorvor said the Police were consequently called in to pick both Dordoye for medical attention and the body of the deceased to the morgue.



Meanwhile, Madam Linda Gbologa, mother of the deceased said the couple had been dating for more than six years, dating back to when Harriet was in the third year of Junior High School.



“Up until last night, I didn't know the two had any serious issues. I only got back from my trip to meet a crowd here in my home and my daughter dead, in a pool of blood,” she added.



