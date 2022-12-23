Alleged motor thief beaten to death in Kumasi

Regional News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

A young man believed to be in his 20s has allegedly been beaten to death for allegedly stealing a motorbike.



The incident reportedly occurred at Bomso, a suburb of Kumasi.



According to an eyewitness account, the deceased and one other suspect jumped the wall of a residential apartment, cut the locks to two motorbikes, and attempted to drive it away.



According to the eyewitness, when they were apprehended, the two of them joined those who were screaming to alert residents that some thieves had stormed the area.



They were later discovered to be the ones who attempted to steal the motorcycles.



One suspect managed to flee, but the second was apprehended.



He was allegedly assaulted by enraged residents who claimed the stealing of their valuables was on the rise in the area.



They claim that thieves usually beat and assault them before robbing them of their valuables.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the eyewitness said they called the Police to come and intervene, but it was futile.



”I asked them to stop attacking him, but they refused to listen. They argued with me and asked why I was preventing them from assaulting him. We called the Police, but they did to come.



He was tied to an object, and we called the Police to come and arrest him. They did not come. Anyone who came around assaulted him till he died,” he added.



