Alleged list of expenditure by the Office of the President, Vice President leaks

Former deputy minister of communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has released an alleged list of expenditures by the Office of the President and Vice President.



The list showed that the presidency spent GH¢15 million on car tyres and batteries for just nine months in 2022.



It also showed that the presidency used GH¢51 million for fuel in only 9 months in 2022.



Other expenditures on the list include GH¢17 million for regional tours by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; GH¢4.8 million for cabinet retreats and GH¢6.5 million for the purchase of new vehicles.



“GH¢6.6 million spent on Office equipment, furniture and fitting at the presidency in only 9 months; GH¢4 million spent by Bawumia on "urgent and emergency activities; GH¢6.6 million spent on IT and network charges at the presidency in only 9 months,” parts of the list Kwakye Ofosu shared read.



The former deputy communication minister shared the list on Twitter on Saturday, February 12, 2023, with the caption: “Consider the following expenditure made by the presidency last year”.



