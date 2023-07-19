Alleged gay man attacked at Sowutuom, stabbed more than six times

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video shared on Twitter captured an incident in Sowutuom, Accra, where a young man was violently attacked and beaten.



The incident allegedly occurred a few days ago and involved an unidentified group assaulting the man, who is purported to be from the LGBTQ+ community. It is reported that he was lured through a dating app.



The disturbing footage reveals the assault taking place in front of the Race Course medical center, while onlookers ignore the victim's cries for assistance. Bystanders reportedly refused to intervene, claiming that the victim was gay and had deliberately gone to the area for a sexual encounter.



The victim can be heard pleading, "Where are the police? What have I done wrong?" However, one person behind the camera is also heard saying, "He is gay."



Another report filed by rainbowradioonline.com suggested that the victim was stabbed more than six times by his attackers, according to an eyewitness who spoke to the media.





