Alleged drunk G-Wagon driver crashes into fence wall at Baatsona

General News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A driver of a Benz G-Wagon vehicle has driven into a fenced wall of a house at Baatsona in Accra after he left a drinking spot at about 1:30am on Saturday.



The car with registration number 'ODUMA 1 – 21' crashed into another car which was parked in the house.



According to citineswroom.com, an eyewitness said he suspects the driver was under the influence of alcohol.



Videos available to Citi News showed “the broken wall and a smashed Opel car with the front part of the black G-Wagon in the broken wall.”



Eyewitnesses say that personnel from the Ghana police patrol team were called in to investigate the incident.



Owner of the property Daniel Asare said the driver promised to replace the damaged Opel car, and other damaged items in the garage, and also fix the broken wall.



Despite the promise, Mr Asare said there must be a proper arrangement in the presence of the police which he looks forward to on Monday, January 30.



