Alleged coup: Court demands death certificate confirming Mac-Palm’s death

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra is demanding the medical certificate confirming the death of Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who was standing trial for an alleged overthrow of the government.



Dr. Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner was the first of 10 persons standing trial but was said to have passed on to glory on Saturday, March 25.



He was expected in court today, Monday, March 27, where he was to face further questioning from Bright Allan Debrah, the third accused person.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital was charged together with seven others for conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.



But ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo and Col. Kojo Gameli have both denied a charge each for abetment.



In court on Monday, March 27, when the case was called before a three-member High Court panel presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Lawyer Maud Opoku who held brief for Lawyer Ephraim A. Vordoagu, said the first accused person has passed on.



“With respect, My Lords, the family of Dr. Mac-Palm has told us that, on Saturday, March 25, he passed on to glory,” Lawyer Maud Opoku told the court.



Asked by Justice Asare-Botwe if they have any evidence of that information, the Prosecution Winifred Sarpong, a Principal State Attorney, said upon hearing the information, they asked National Intelligence Bureau to verify from the hospital.



