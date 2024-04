General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says upon the advice of the office of the Attorney General the 15-year-old queen mother, Naa Ayemuede will be released to her family after signing a bond.



According to the Ministry, the child has been taken through counselling and has no immediate health issues.



The Ministry also added that Naa Ayemuede is not pregnant.