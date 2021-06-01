Alleged National Security Thievery: Ministry of Information called upon for explanations

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Security Expert, Adib Sani, has advised the National Security Ministry and the Ministry of Information to quickly issue a communique on the recent issue involving national security operatives alleged to have engaged in thievery and assault.



The Security Expert noted that the National Security has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons and as such it will be better to handle the situation now before it gets out of hand.



He made this suggestion during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



“The national security has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and considering the fast-paced nature of this news item, it has gotten a lot of media talking about it. I think they need to put it to rest before it spreads more.



I expect that through the Ministry of Information they tell us why the raid was conducted and how many people were arrested and why they have been arrested. If not, it only adds up to the calamity and now a lot of Ghanaians are now beginning to see national security as an accumulation of some sort made up of unprofessional, unqualified illiterates from all across the country. So, I think they have a lot of mind winning and heart winning to do”.



He added, however, that he does not expect the ministries to give out detailed information as sometimes some security information is very sensitive for the public.



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, has commenced investigations into allegations of assault and thievery by National Security operatives during a raid on two Chinese-owned Casinos in Asankragua in the Amenfi West constituency.



As contained in a news report by The Fourth Estate, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, Eric Afful had petitioned the IGP to investigate the issue “detailing the rampage within his constituency, the brazen lawlessness, and the sense of insecurity and fear in the wake of the National Security raid.”



The raid on the Chinese-owned casinos occurred on May 7, 2021.