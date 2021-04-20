Alleged Kasoa teen killers denied bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Ofankor District Court has refused bail application by lawyer for the two accused persons who are alleged to have murdered a 10-year-old boy at Ofaakor at Kasoa.



The Magistrate, Samuel Adjei while, refusing the application said the court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail at this stage except the trial court, which is the High Court.



This was after listening to the submissions by the lawyer and the prosecution.



Defence lawyer Samuel Atuah told the court that since the law states in Article 19 (2) that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty so the court should consider that provision to grant his client’s bail.



Lawyer Atuah also told the court that the accused persons have been in custody for some time and need to interact with their families.



But, the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo opposed the application for bail arguing that it is in the interest of the accused persons to be in custody until further investigation.



The magistrate in granting the request of the prosecution ordered them to speed up with the investigation of the correct ages of the accused persons and also to hurry with the preparation of the docket to the Attorney General for advice.



Lawyer Samuel Atuah in a media interaction after court proceedings said he will go to the High Court for bail.



He said it is a deliberate attempt by the prosecution to delay investigations.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the family of the deceased Samed Akakilu said he trusts that the Judicial system and the family is going for an expeditious trial for Justice to be served.