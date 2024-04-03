Alleged Child marriage: Gborbu Wulomo’s office threatens to 'deal' with Police

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua has served notice to deal ruthlessly with the Ghana Police Service should anything bad happen to their 12-year-old royal, who is married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.



The Ghana Police Service says it has identified and located the young girl and her mother, who are currently under police protection.



A terse statement by the police said: “The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.”



Addressing the media at Nungua on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Administrator, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo, Rev. D.N. Gyasi Ankra, charged the police to ensure that the little girl is safe in their custody.



”… Therefore, if the police have remarked that she is under police protection, where again do you want to find her? But we are telling the world that she is our royal, and if the police are saying they are taking care of her, then the police must be reminded that whatever that happens to her, traditionally, we’ll deal with the police,”



The news of the traditional marriage ceremony stirred public outrage, with some members of the public calling for the arrest of the Ga Priest.



There was a huge backlash against Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo, when a video of him marrying the 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, at Nungua on Saturday, March 20, 2024, went viral on social media.



Several civil society groups and some state institutions, including the National Commission for Civic Education, have publicly condemned the union as it flouts the Constitution of Ghana and the Children’s Act.



But Gborbu Wulomo defended himself, saying that the little girl would not perform conjugal duties.