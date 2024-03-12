Allegations of poisoning surrounding John Kumah's death shouldn't be ignored - NPP Man

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwesi Korang, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reacted to the controversies surrounding the death of the late John Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Ejisu Member of Parliament.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said the narrative from the widow and the denial that he died of poison raises some fundamental questions.



He also asked Ghanaians to be circumspect in the way they comment on the issue and stop making comments that could trigger more pain for the bereaved family.



He said we should stop speculating and allow the doctors to conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the true cause of death.



“She is the wife; she stays with the husband and knows what he is going through. What I want to say is that we should have some pity and respect for the widow and the bereaved family.



"What is happening could exacerbate the pain following the death of the late MP," he said, "Although people may speculate and give ten reasons for the death of the MP, we should allow doctors to conduct an autopsy on the body and determine the reasons behind the death of the late MP," he said.



Meanwhile, he has asked the National Security Agency to take an interest in the matter, especially the allegation of poisoning.



He said the journalist who works with Wontumi Radio, who stated emphatically that the late MP was poisoned, ought to be invited to assist with investigations.



He told Frontline host, Kwabena Agyapong, that these allegations are serious and must be probed.



To him, we cannot allow this to be swept under the carpet.



“The other point I want to address is that several individuals are expressing their views on the matter.



"I would encourage National Security and the police to take an interest in the matter. Oheneba’s allegations are serious and ought to be investigated. Oheneba appears to be well informed and has the evidence, so I will encourage the National Security and Police to probe the matter.



"The widow has told us that the husband died after battling a terminal illness, but these allegations are also serious.



"So, we should invite Captain Smart and not treat these allegations as trivial. That is my suggestion. If we ignore these allegations, there may be some wicked persons who may escape punishment," he said.