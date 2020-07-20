General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All you need to know as WASSCE begins today

File photo of students taking the WASSCE

The West African Examination Council earlier this month released a new timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.



The new timetable was released after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) got approval from the Ministry of Education.



The examination starts from today, Monday, July 20, 2020, with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers will start from August 3, 2020, until September 5, 2020, when the five-week-long examination will be brought to an end with Principles of Cost Accounting and Technical Drawing.



In all, 60 subjects, made up of four core and 56 elective subjects, have been made available to the candidates.



The subjects cover the seven programmes offered at Senior High School (SHS), namely, General Arts, General Science, Business, Agricultural Science, Visual Arts, Home Economics, and Technical.



A total of 375,737 candidates, made up of 187,574 males and 188,163 females will take the examination.



The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates with 87,295 candidates; followed by Eastern Region with 56,467 candidates.



See the full 2020 timetable for the WASSCE for school candidates below.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.