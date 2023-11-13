You are here: HomeNews2023 11 13Article 1880090

All you need to know about why the Kakum National Park is trending

One of the biggest tourist sites in Ghana, the Kakum National Park has been embroiled in some controversies after it was alleged that a portion of the park is being released for mining.

Social media posts shared by some netizens over the weekend showed that a mining company, named High Street Ghana Limited, has been permitted by the Forestry Commission to mine in the Kakum forest.

Reports also indicated that High Street Ghana Limited will be allowed to mine about 24% of the national park.

This revelation set the internet on fire as many wondered how long the ruling government was going to look on and allow our natural resources destroyed, for selfish gains.

However, the Forestry Commission has refuted claims that it is ready to give out a portion of the Kakum National Park for mining.

In a press statement released on Sunday, November 12, the Commission admitted that there had been an application by High Street Ghana Limited to be given a license to mine in the forest but they were denied.

The Commission further stated that it has deleted the application of the company from its online mining cadastre.

“The attention of the Minerals Commission has been drawn to publications on social media that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have vehemently kicked against the attempt by a mining firm to mine in the Kakum National Park in the Central Region.

“The Commission wishes to inform the CSOs and the public that the application by Hight Street Mining Company Limited was rejected and therefore cannot be processed or considered whatsoever. Consequently, the Commission has deleted the application from the online mining cadastre,” the Commission shared in a press statement.

