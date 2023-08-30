All you need to know about Bugri Naabu

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Bugri Naabu, the paramount chief of the Namong traditional in the North East region, has come under pressure in recent days following his indulgence in the leaked audio purported to plot the dismissal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, with some other officers of the police service.



He is popularly known as the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, this piece details a profile of him.



Daniel Bugri Naabu’s early life:



Daniel Bugri Naabu grew up in Nalerigu at the Nayiri's palace around the 1960s.



He later became a pastor of the Baptist Church in Nalerigu.



From 1964 to 1972, he worked with Ghana Airways in Tamale.



Mr. Naabu became a contractor in 1976.



In 1987, Bugri Naabu became the National Chairman of the National Contractors Association.



Shortly afterward, he was elected as the Regional Chairman of the Ghana Contractors Association in the then-Upper Region.



Later, he became the Chairman of Real Tamale United football club and worked with the late Vice-President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



Bugri Naabu was enskinned by the overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Mahama Sheriga ||





Political Life



In 1983, Mr Naabu was arrested by Ex-president Jerry John Rawlings's AFRC government and detained for seven months.



After his release, he became a member of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Bugri Naabu then showed interest in the Northern Regional Chairmanship seat which he contested in 2010 but was beaten by Haruna Tia Suleman.



After the defeat in 2010, he contested again in 2014 where he was elected the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP.



As regional chairman, he shored up the party's parliamentary seats from 10 to 13 in the 2016 general elections. He also increased the votes for the then-presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Bugri Naabu lost his re-election bid to Mr. Mohammed Samba Baantima in 2018 and was appointed to the National Council of the NPP the same year.



BS/AW



